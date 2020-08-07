Recap: Greenlane Holdings Q2 Earnings

Shares of Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) moved higher by 1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 1433.33% year over year to ($0.46), which missed the estimate of ($0.09).

Revenue of $32,400,000 decreased by 38.85% year over year, which beat the estimate of $29,380,000.

Outlook

Greenlane Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 07, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5buxicvm

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $9.68

52-week low: $1.02

Price action over last quarter: down 4.66%

Company Overview

Greenlane Holdings Inc is a distributor of vaporization products and consumption accessories in the United States. It offers a selection of stock-keeping units including vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers and customized lines of premium specialty packaging. The company markets and sells its products in both the business to business and business to consumer sectors of the marketplace. Its geographical segment includes the United States; Canada and Europe. The company derives a majority of revenue from the United States.