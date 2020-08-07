RMR Group: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) were unchanged after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 28.30% year over year to $0.38, which were in line with the estimate of $0.38.

Revenue of $138,649,000 decreased by 3.53% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $132,100,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 07, 2020

Time: 01:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/rmr/mediaframe/38913/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $49.99

Company's 52-week low was at $21.79

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.38%

Company Description

The RMR Group Inc is a holding company conducts its business through its subsidiary RMR Group LLC. The RMR Group LLC is an alternative asset management company which invests in real estate and manage real estate related businesses. Its business primarily consists of providing management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts, or REITs, and real estate related operating companies. It also provides management services to real estate securities mutual fund and commercial real estate finance company. The company operates through single segment being RMR LLC. The RMR Group derives its revenue from providing business and property management services as well as advisory and other services.