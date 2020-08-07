New Jersey Resources: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) fell 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 70.00% year over year to ($0.06), which missed the estimate of $0.10.

Revenue of $298,974,000 declined by 31.26% year over year, which missed the estimate of $447,880,000.

Guidance

New Jersey Resources said it expects FY20 EPS of $2.05-$2.15 to be toward the lower end of range .

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 07, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/n6cb5d67

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $48.23

52-week low: $21.14

Price action over last quarter: down 6.53%

Company Description

New Jersey Resources is an energy services holding company with regulated and nonregulated operations. Its regulated utility, New Jersey Natural Gas, delivers natural gas to 550,000 customers in the state. NJR's nonregulated businesses include retail gas supply and solar investments primarily in New Jersey. NJR also is an equity investor and owner in several large midstream gas projects.