Recap: Assertio Holdings Q2 Earnings

Shares of Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ:ASRT) moved higher by 0.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 33.33% over the past year to ($0.28), which missed the estimate of ($0.03).

Revenue of $20,617,000 decreased by 63.96% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $25,330,000.

Outlook

Assertio Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 07, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/onwswjoj

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $2.94

52-week low: $0.55

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.49%

Company Overview

Assertio Holdings Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in providing solutions to advance patient care in the areas of neurology, orphan and specialty medicines. The company markets three FDA-approved products for various neurological conditions including Gralise, tablets for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA, for acute treatment of migraine attacks with or without aura in adults 18 years of age or older; and Zipsor, liquid-filled capsules for relief of mild to moderate pain.