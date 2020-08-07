Harvest Capital Credit: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) decreased 1.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 78.57% year over year to $0.03, which missed the estimate of $0.13.

Revenue of $2,591,000 declined by 13.46% year over year, which missed the estimate of $3,060,000.

Guidance

Harvest Capital Credit hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Harvest Capital Credit hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 07, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://harvestcapitalcredit.com/investors/

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $10.25

Company's 52-week low was at $2.66

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.50%

Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corp is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It provides customized financing to small and mid-sized businesses located throughout North America. The company's product portfolio includes senior secured debt, unitranche term loans, junior secured term loans, subordinated debt etc. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation mainly by making direct investments in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt and minority equity investments in privately held U.S. small and mid-sized companies.