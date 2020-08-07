Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $662.95 million.

• DISH Network Inc. (NASDAQ:DISH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $3.10 billion.

• Icahn Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:IEP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $2.40 billion.

• Harvest Capital Credit Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $3.06 million.

• Arbutus Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABUS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.74 million.

• Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $25.33 million.

• Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. Common Stock Inc. (AMEX:BDR) is expected to report earnings for it's second quarter.

• Circor International Inc. (NYSE:CIR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $168.26 million.

• Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $29.95 million.

• Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $109.70 million.

• Century Casinos Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.67 per share on revenue of $20.66 million.

• Cohen & Company Inc. Inc. (AMEX:COHN) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Contura Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $3.33 per share on revenue of $354.95 million.

• Digital Media Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DMS) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $110.95 million.

• Enerplus Inc. (NYSE:ERF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $224.81 million.

• Essent Gr Inc. (NYSE:ESNT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $225.61 million.

• Entercom Communications Inc. (NYSE:ETM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $204.32 million.

• GP Strategies Inc. (NYSE:GPX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $107.92 million.

• GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $11.00 million.

• Horizon Global Inc. (NYSE:HZN) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• IES Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Jupai Hldgs Inc. (NYSE:JP) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Kimco Realty Inc. (NYSE:KIM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $249.00 million.

• Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.64 per share on revenue of $4.14 billion.

• Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $300.00 thousand.

• MS&AD Insurance Group Inc. (OTC:MSADY) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• New Jersey Resources Inc. (NYSE:NJR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $447.88 million.

• Natural Resources Inc. (NYSE:NRP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $37.80 million.

• Northwest Natural Hldg Inc. (NYSE:NWN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $132.71 million.

• Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.50 million.

• Overseas Shipholding Gr Inc. (NYSE:OSG) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Perma-Fix Environmental Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) is estimated to report earnings for it's second quarter.

• PFSweb Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Rand Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:RAND) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $132.10 million.

• Construction Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $236.68 million.

• Sabre Inc. (NASDAQ:SABR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.84 per share on revenue of $162.78 million.

• Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Common Stock Inc. (AMEX:SDPI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $3.09 million.

• Summit Midstream Partners Inc. (NYSE:SMLP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $100.08 million.

• New Senior Investment Gr Inc. (NYSE:SNR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $81.90 million.

• Surgalign Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Scholar Rock Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $6.82 million.

• Service Properties Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:SVC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.63 per share on revenue of $201.65 million.

• Interface Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $249.00 million.

• Twin Disc Inc. (NASDAQ:TWIN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $49.90 million.

• Domtar Inc. (NYSE:UFS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

• Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $649.12 million.

• Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $66.04 million.

• Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $977.60 million.

• PAR Technology Inc. (NYSE:PAR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $44.98 million.

• E W Scripps Inc. (NASDAQ:SSP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $371.68 million.

• Brookfield Renewable Inc. (NYSE:BEP) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Clear Channel Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:CCO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $322.97 million.

• International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.43 per share on revenue of $144.50 million.

• Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Common Stock Inc. (AMEX:NOG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $103.89 million.

• Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $29.38 million.

• HMS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HMSY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $154.30 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• FutureFuel Inc. (NYSE:FF) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $268.72 million.

• Transportadora de Gas Inc. (NYSE:TGS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $167.40 million.

• Terra Tech Inc. (OTC:TRTC) is expected to report earnings for it's second quarter.