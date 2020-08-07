Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $662.95 million.
• DISH Network Inc. (NASDAQ:DISH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $3.10 billion.
• Icahn Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:IEP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $2.40 billion.
• Harvest Capital Credit Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $3.06 million.
• Arbutus Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABUS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.74 million.
• Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $25.33 million.
• Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. Common Stock Inc. (AMEX:BDR) is expected to report earnings for it's second quarter.
• Circor International Inc. (NYSE:CIR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $168.26 million.
• Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $29.95 million.
• Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $109.70 million.
• Century Casinos Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.67 per share on revenue of $20.66 million.
• Cohen & Company Inc. Inc. (AMEX:COHN) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Contura Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $3.33 per share on revenue of $354.95 million.
• Digital Media Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DMS) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $110.95 million.
• Enerplus Inc. (NYSE:ERF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $224.81 million.
• Essent Gr Inc. (NYSE:ESNT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $225.61 million.
• Entercom Communications Inc. (NYSE:ETM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $204.32 million.
• GP Strategies Inc. (NYSE:GPX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $107.92 million.
• GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $11.00 million.
• Horizon Global Inc. (NYSE:HZN) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• IES Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Jupai Hldgs Inc. (NYSE:JP) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Kimco Realty Inc. (NYSE:KIM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $249.00 million.
• Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.64 per share on revenue of $4.14 billion.
• Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $300.00 thousand.
• MS&AD Insurance Group Inc. (OTC:MSADY) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• New Jersey Resources Inc. (NYSE:NJR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $447.88 million.
• Natural Resources Inc. (NYSE:NRP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $37.80 million.
• Northwest Natural Hldg Inc. (NYSE:NWN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $132.71 million.
• Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.50 million.
• Overseas Shipholding Gr Inc. (NYSE:OSG) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Perma-Fix Environmental Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) is estimated to report earnings for it's second quarter.
• PFSweb Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Rand Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:RAND) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $132.10 million.
• Construction Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $236.68 million.
• Sabre Inc. (NASDAQ:SABR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.84 per share on revenue of $162.78 million.
• Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Common Stock Inc. (AMEX:SDPI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $3.09 million.
• Summit Midstream Partners Inc. (NYSE:SMLP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $100.08 million.
• New Senior Investment Gr Inc. (NYSE:SNR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $81.90 million.
• Surgalign Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Scholar Rock Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $6.82 million.
• Service Properties Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:SVC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.63 per share on revenue of $201.65 million.
• Interface Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $249.00 million.
• Twin Disc Inc. (NASDAQ:TWIN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $49.90 million.
• Domtar Inc. (NYSE:UFS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.
• Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $649.12 million.
• Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $66.04 million.
• Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $977.60 million.
• PAR Technology Inc. (NYSE:PAR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $44.98 million.
• E W Scripps Inc. (NASDAQ:SSP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $371.68 million.
• Brookfield Renewable Inc. (NYSE:BEP) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Clear Channel Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:CCO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $322.97 million.
• International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.43 per share on revenue of $144.50 million.
• Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Common Stock Inc. (AMEX:NOG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $103.89 million.
• Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $29.38 million.
• HMS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HMSY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $154.30 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• FutureFuel Inc. (NYSE:FF) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $268.72 million.
• Transportadora de Gas Inc. (NYSE:TGS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $167.40 million.
• Terra Tech Inc. (OTC:TRTC) is expected to report earnings for it's second quarter.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets