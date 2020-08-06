Market Overview

Recap: Puma Biotechnology Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2020 4:52pm   Comments
Shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) rose 0.32 in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 136.08% year over year to $0.35, which beat the estimate of ($0.30).

Revenue of $70,600,000 higher by 30.98% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $58,210,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Puma Biotechnology hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 06, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/pbyi/mediaframe/39132/indexl.html

Technicals

52-week high: $15.00

Company's 52-week low was at $5.50

Price action over last quarter: down 9.91%

Company Overview

Puma Biotechnology is a biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Puma licenses the commercial rights to its current drug candidates. The company expects to augment its product pipeline by acquiring, through license or otherwise, additional drug candidates for research and development and potential commercialization. In evaluating potential drug candidates, Puma employs disciplined decision criteria favoring drug candidates that have undergone at least some clinical study.

 

