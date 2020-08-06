Recap: Alteryx Q2 Earnings
Shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) fell 17.1% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 100.00% year over year to $0.02, which beat the estimate of ($0.14).
Revenue of $96,233,000 rose by 17.30% year over year, which beat the estimate of $94,110,000.
Looking Ahead
Third Quarter 2020 Guidance
- Revenue is expected to be in the range of $111.0 million to $115.0 million, an increase of 7% to 11% year-over-year.
- Non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be in the range of $8.0 million to $12.0 million.
- Non-GAAP net income per share is expected to be in the range of $0.09 to $0.14 based on approximately 71.0 million non-GAAP weighted-average diluted shares outstanding.
Full Year 2020 Guidance
- Revenue is expected to be in the range of $460.0 million to $465.0 million, an increase of 10% to 11% year-over-year.
- Annual recurring revenue is expected to be approximately $500.0 million as of December 31, 2020, an increase of over 30% year-over-year.
Details Of The Call
Date: Aug 06, 2020
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=140525
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $185.75
Company's 52-week low was at $75.17
Price action over last quarter: Up 31.98%
Company Profile
Alteryx Inc is a software company that provides self-service data analytics software. Its software platform enables organizations to dramatically improve business outcomes and the productivity of business analysts. The firm offers solutions such as advanced analytics, location intelligence, data preparation, technology integrations, and others. The company generates its revenue from the sale of a subscription-based software platform.
