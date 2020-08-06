Recap: Alteryx Q2 Earnings

Shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) fell 17.1% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 100.00% year over year to $0.02, which beat the estimate of ($0.14).

Revenue of $96,233,000 rose by 17.30% year over year, which beat the estimate of $94,110,000.

Looking Ahead

Third Quarter 2020 Guidance

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $111.0 million to $115.0 million, an increase of 7% to 11% year-over-year.

Non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be in the range of $8.0 million to $12.0 million.

Non-GAAP net income per share is expected to be in the range of $0.09 to $0.14 based on approximately 71.0 million non-GAAP weighted-average diluted shares outstanding.

Full Year 2020 Guidance

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $460.0 million to $465.0 million, an increase of 10% to 11% year-over-year.

Annual recurring revenue is expected to be approximately $500.0 million as of December 31, 2020, an increase of over 30% year-over-year.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 06, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=140525

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $185.75

Company's 52-week low was at $75.17

Price action over last quarter: Up 31.98%

Company Profile

Alteryx Inc is a software company that provides self-service data analytics software. Its software platform enables organizations to dramatically improve business outcomes and the productivity of business analysts. The firm offers solutions such as advanced analytics, location intelligence, data preparation, technology integrations, and others. The company generates its revenue from the sale of a subscription-based software platform.