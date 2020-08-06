GW Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) increased 13.41% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 66.67% year over year to ($0.02), which beat the estimate of ($0.63).

Revenue of $121,297,000 higher by 68.38% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $120,310,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 06, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2013/35770

Technicals

52-week high: $175.35

52-week low: $67.98

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.41%

Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in a broad range of disease areas. The company's lead product candidate is Epidiolex, which is a liquid formulation of pure plant-derived cannabidiol used for the treatment of a number of rare childhood-onset epilepsy disorders. The company also develops and markets Sativex, an oromucosal spray for the treatment of spasticity due to multiple sclerosis. Geographically its presence can be seen across the region of UK, Europe, US, Canada, and others.