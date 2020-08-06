Recap: Teradata Q2 Earnings

Shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC) moved higher by 5.36% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 17.24% year over year to $0.24, which beat the estimate of $0.22.

Revenue of $457,000,000 decreased by 4.39% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $436,890,000.

Outlook

For the third quarter of 2020, Teradata expects recurring revenue between $359 million and $361 million.

GAAP loss / earnings per share in the third quarter of 2020 is expected to be in the range of $(0.03) and $0.00. Non-GAAP earnings per share, excluding stock-based compensation expense and other special items, in the third quarter is expected to be in the $0.28 to $0.31 range.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 06, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.teradata.com%2Fnews-and-events%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2402392&sessionid=1&key=75F41F6822AF078723FC27B3969A48A8®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $35.86

52-week low: $17.62

Price action over last quarter: down 12.26%

Company Description

Teradata Corp provides analytic data products and related services. The firm operates in data and analytics, which captures, integrates, stores, manages, and analyzes data of all types to answer business questions and deliver insight; and marketing applications, which offers marketing management products to help businesses win customer loyalty. Its solutions include components such as data warehousing, big data, discovery tools, integration tools, and business intelligence tools, to manage and integrate the complex data ecosystem. A majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States.