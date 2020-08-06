Recap: Verra Mobility Q2 Earnings

Shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) were unchanged in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 600.00% over the past year to ($0.10), which were in line with the estimate of ($0.10).

Revenue of $62,815,000 decreased by 39.05% year over year, which missed the estimate of $74,880,000.

Outlook

Verra Mobility hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 06, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=140948

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $17.20

52-week low: $5.63

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.26%

Company Overview

Verra Mobility Corp provides smart transportation solutions. The company develops and uses technology and data intelligence to help make transportation safer and easier. It operates in two segments namely Government Solutions which delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. Commercial Services segment delivers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners and violation issuing authorities. It generates maximum revenue from the Commercial Services segment.