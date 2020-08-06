Earnings Outlook for International Seaways
International Seaways (NYSE: INSW) releases its next round of earnings this Friday, August 07. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report.
Earnings and Revenue
Based on management's projections, International Seaways analysts model for earnings of $2.43 per share on sales of $144.50 million. In the same quarter last year, International Seaways announced EPS of $-0.51 on revenue of $69.01 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 576.47% increase in the company's EPS figure. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q1 2020
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2019
|Q2 2019
|EPS Estimate
|1.45
|1.45
|-0.37
|-0.44
|EPS Actual
|1.49
|1.32
|-0.41
|-0.51
|Revenue Estimate
|121.89 M
|126.82 M
|72.63 M
|72.91 M
|Revenue Actual
|125.34 M
|124.02 M
|71.28 M
|69.01 M
Stock Performance
Shares of International Seaways were trading at $17.4 as of August 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.76%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.
Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. International Seaways is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/insw/mediaframe/39892/indexr.html
