Preview: Assertio Therapeutics's Earnings

Assertio Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ASRT) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Friday, August 07. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Friday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects an EPS loss $-0.03 and sales around $25.33 million. In the same quarter last year, Assertio Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $0.25 on sales of $57.20 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 112.0% decline in the company's earnings. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate -0.08 0.14 0.24 0.24 EPS Actual 0.10 -0.14 0.24 0.25 Revenue Estimate 11.30 M 50.30 M 60.74 M 59.05 M Revenue Actual 20.92 M 59.23 M 55.15 M 57.20 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 38.04%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Assertio Therapeutics is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/onwswjoj