A Preview Of Cannae Holdings's Earnings

Cannae Holdings (NYSE: CNNE) announces its next round of earnings this Friday, August 07. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Friday's Q2earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Cannae Holdings management projections, analysts predict EPS of $0.02 on revenue of $109.70 million. In the same quarter last year, Cannae Holdings posted EPS of $0.27 on sales of $285.10 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 92.59% decline in the company's EPS figure. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate 0.05 -0.05 -0.29 -0.01 EPS Actual 1.30 0.91 0.64 0.27 Revenue Estimate 243.20 M 302.90 M 279.65 M 281.25 M Revenue Actual 173.00 M 278.50 M 270.40 M 285.10 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Cannae Holdings are up 25.07%.

Considering these returns, shareholders will likely be feeling unsatisfied going into this earnings release.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Cannae Holdings is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/efizfsv6