Earnings Outlook For Essent Gr

On Friday, August 07, Essent Gr (NYSE: ESNT) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Essent Gr is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Essent Gr earnings will be near $0.5 per share on sales of $225.61 million, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, Essent Gr reported earnings per share of $1.39 on sales of $211.89 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 64.03%. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate 1.45 1.44 1.38 1.31 EPS Actual 1.52 1.49 1.47 1.39 Revenue Estimate 231.25 M 227.63 M 216.40 M 207.08 M Revenue Actual 228.84 M 228.76 M 226.39 M 211.89 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 23.07%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Essent Gr is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=http%3A%2F%2Fir.essentgroup.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fevents%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2393365&sessionid=1&key=5B54ABABD48E8CAAA42E83D7CDC3D55C®Tag=&sourcepage=register