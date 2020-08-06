Earnings Outlook for Twin Disc

On Friday, August 07, Twin Disc (NASDAQ: TWIN) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Twin Disc have modeled for quarterly EPS of $-0.28 on revenue of $49.90 million. In the same quarter last year, Twin Disc announced EPS of $-0.06 on revenue of $72.45 million. If the company were to post earnings in-line with the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, EPS would be down 366.67%. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2019 Q4 2019 EPS Estimate -0.11 -0.10 -0.21 0.26 EPS Actual 0.18 -0.23 -0.48 -0.06 Revenue Estimate 56.35 M 69.65 M 70.65 M 72.85 M Revenue Actual 68.64 M 59.54 M 59.29 M 72.45 M

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Twin Disc have declined 47.83%.

Considering these returns, long-term shareholders will likely be feeling unsatisfied going into this earnings release.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Twin Disc is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=140934