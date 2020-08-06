Northern Oil & Gas Earnings Preview

On Friday, August 07, Northern Oil & Gas (AMEX: NOG) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Northern Oil & Gas EPS is expected to be around $0.04, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $103.89 million. Northern Oil & Gas EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.12. Sales were $149.85 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, EPS would have fallen 66.67%. Here's how the Northern Oil & Gas's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate 0.03 0.07 0.11 0.11 EPS Actual 0.04 0.05 0.09 0.12 Revenue Estimate 152.41 M 173.40 M 168.77 M 155.92 M Revenue Actual 130.20 M 160.70 M 157.99 M 149.85 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 51.09%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Northern Oil & Gas is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://www.northernoil.com/investors/news-events/ir-calendar/detail/6241/second-quarter-2020-conference-call