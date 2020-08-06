Northern Oil & Gas Earnings Preview
On Friday, August 07, Northern Oil & Gas (AMEX: NOG) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.
Earnings and Revenue
Northern Oil & Gas EPS is expected to be around $0.04, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $103.89 million. Northern Oil & Gas EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.12. Sales were $149.85 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, EPS would have fallen 66.67%. Here's how the Northern Oil & Gas's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q1 2020
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2019
|Q2 2019
|EPS Estimate
|0.03
|0.07
|0.11
|0.11
|EPS Actual
|0.04
|0.05
|0.09
|0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|152.41 M
|173.40 M
|168.77 M
|155.92 M
|Revenue Actual
|130.20 M
|160.70 M
|157.99 M
|149.85 M
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 51.09%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release.
Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Northern Oil & Gas is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://www.northernoil.com/investors/news-events/ir-calendar/detail/6241/second-quarter-2020-conference-call
