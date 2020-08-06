Return On Capital Employed Overview: Virgin Galactic Holdings

In Q2, Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) posted sales of $0.00. Earnings were up 3.65%, but Virgin Galactic Holdings still reported an overall loss of $63.20 million. In Q1, Virgin Galactic Holdings brought in $238.00 thousand in sales but lost $60.97 million in earnings.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Virgin Galactic Holdings’s Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed in a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth in a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share for shareholders in the future. In Q2, Virgin Galactic Holdings posted an ROCE of -0.18%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

For Virgin Galactic Holdings, the return on capital employed ratio shows the current amount of assets may not actually be helping the company achieve higher returns, a note many investors will take into account when making long-term financial decisions.

Q2 Earnings Recap

Virgin Galactic Holdings reported Q2 earnings per share at $-0.30/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $-0.26/share.