Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of Jobless Claims Report

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2020 6:07am   Comments
Share:
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of Jobless Claims Report

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher in early pre-market trade, after recording gains in the earlier session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY), ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC), T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS), Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) and Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI). The Challenger job-cut report for July is scheduled for release at 7:30 a.m. ET, while data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan is set to speak at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world, with total infections in the country exceeding 4,823,890 with around 158,250 deaths. Brazil confirmed over 2,859,070 cases, while India reported a total of at least 1,964,530 confirmed cases.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 42 points to 27,097 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded rose 2.25 points to 3,318.25. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index rose 1.5 point to 11,093.25.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.2% to trade at $45.09 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 0.7% to trade at $41.88 a barrel. The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.6% and STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 0.4%. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 1.3%, while French CAC 40 Index fell 0.5% and German DAX 30 gained 0.1%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.43%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index declined 0.69% China’s Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.26% and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.6%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at KeyBanc upgraded Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) from Sector Weight to Overweight and announced a $100 price target.

Synaptics shares rose 0.4% to close at $82.70 on Wednesday.

Breaking News

  • Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) reported upbeat earnings for its fiscal fourth quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company also issued downbeat EPS and sales guidance for the current quarter.
  • Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) announced plans to purchase Autocab, a United Kingdom technology firm.
  • Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) posted stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company added 3.2 million incremental active accounts in Q2.
  • Novavax, Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) said Wednesday it had entered into an agreement with the Serum Institute of India Private Limited for development, distribution, and commercialization of its COVID-19 vaccine in several countries..

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BMY + CAH)

Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2020
7 Stocks To Watch For August 6, 2020
22 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Move Over Big Tech; This Week Is All About Blue Chips
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Novavax Coronavirus Vaccine Readout, FDA Decisions And More Earnings
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Bristol-Myers, Bluebird Bio Resubmit Multiple Myeloma Drug BLA, FSD To Close Medicinal Cannabis Business, Hologic's Blowout Quarter
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: A Peek Into The MarketsEarnings News Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com