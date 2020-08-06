Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2020 5:28am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $6.17 billion.
  • Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $36.88 billion.
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $9.97 billion.
  • Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $3.94 billion.
  • Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $2.86 billion.
  • Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.
  • American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE: AEP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $3.87 billion.
  • Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HII) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.17 per share on revenue of $2.14 billion.
  • HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE: HFC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $2.03 billion.
  • Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE: PWR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion.
  • The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $2.58 billion.
  • CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.
  • Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.79 billion.
  • KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.
  • Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $468.16 million.
  • Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.
  • TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE: THS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.
  • Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
  • Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $3.52 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.
  • Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $2.88 billion.
  • Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $707.89 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $17.61 billion.
  • Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.
  • Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.86 per share on revenue of $2.18 billion.
  • Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) is expected to post quarterly loss at $11.70 per share on revenue of $569.31 million.
  • Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.
  • Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $2.82 billion.
  • Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $804.31 million.
  • Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.
  • News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWSA) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion.
  • Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $679.56 million.
  • Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $465.29 million.
  • Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) is projected to post quarterly loss at $2.75 per share on revenue of $200.53 million.
  • Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
  • Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $838.12 million.
  • Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE: WCN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.
  • Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $619.42 million.
  • Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $2.39 billion.
  • United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $900.74 million.
  • Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE: SLF) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $6.38 billion.
  • DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $4.32 billion.
  • Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: POST) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.
  • Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $2.10 billion.
  • Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.
  • AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE: AMN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $560.74 million.
  • Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion.
  • Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: LGF-A) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $772.90 million.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AEE + AEP)

Preview: Ameren's Earnings
A Look Into American Electric Power's Price Over Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com