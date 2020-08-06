Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $6.17 billion.
- Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $36.88 billion.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $9.97 billion.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $3.94 billion.
- Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $2.86 billion.
- Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.
- American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE: AEP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $3.87 billion.
- Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HII) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.17 per share on revenue of $2.14 billion.
- HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE: HFC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $2.03 billion.
- Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE: PWR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion.
- The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $2.58 billion.
- CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.79 billion.
- KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.
- Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $468.16 million.
- Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.
- TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE: THS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.
- Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $3.52 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.
- Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $2.88 billion.
- Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $707.89 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $17.61 billion.
- Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.
- Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.86 per share on revenue of $2.18 billion.
- Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) is expected to post quarterly loss at $11.70 per share on revenue of $569.31 million.
- Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.
- Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $2.82 billion.
- Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $804.31 million.
- Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.
- News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWSA) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion.
- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $679.56 million.
- Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $465.29 million.
- Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) is projected to post quarterly loss at $2.75 per share on revenue of $200.53 million.
- Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
- Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $838.12 million.
- Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE: WCN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.
- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $619.42 million.
- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $2.39 billion.
- United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $900.74 million.
- Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE: SLF) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $6.38 billion.
- DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $4.32 billion.
- Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: POST) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.
- Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $2.10 billion.
- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.
- AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE: AMN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $560.74 million.
- Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion.
- Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: LGF-A) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $772.90 million.
