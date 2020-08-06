Market Overview

7 Stocks To Watch For August 6, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2020 4:31am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $9.97 billion before the opening bell. Bristol-Myers Squibb shares gained 4% to $62.10 in after-hours trading on an unconfirmed court document showing Sigmapharm NDA products infringe upon asserted claims of Bristol/Pfizer '208 patent.
  • Analysts are expecting Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE: CAH) to have earned $0.92 per share on revenue of $36.67 billion for the latest quarter. Cardinal Health will release earnings before the opening bell. Cardinal Health shares gained 2.4% to $59.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) posted stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company added 3.2 million incremental active accounts in Q2. Roku shares fell 5% to $157.20 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the markets open, ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $6.17 billion. ViacomCBS shares gained 0.5% to $26.14 in after-hours trading.

  • Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) reported upbeat earnings for its fiscal fourth quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company also issued downbeat EPS and sales guidance for the current quarter. Western Digital shares dropped 11.7% to $39.25 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) to post a quarterly loss at $0.86 per share on revenue of $2.18 billion after the closing bell. Uber shares rose 1.2% to $33.59 in after-hours trading.
  • Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET) reported weaker-than-expected profit for its second quarter on Wednesday. Metlife shares declined 4.7% to $36.50 in the after-hours trading session.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

