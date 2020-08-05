Market Overview

Roku Reports Q2 Earnings Beat, Adds 3.2M Active Accounts
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 05, 2020 4:20pm   Comments
Roku Reports Q2 Earnings Beat, Adds 3.2M Active Accounts

Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales results.

Roku reported quarterly losses of 35 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate by 16 cents. This is a decrease over losses of 8 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $356.07 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $312.46 million by 13.96%. This is a 42.37% increase over sales of $250.10 million in the same period last year.

The company added 3.2 million incremental active accounts in the second quarter, bringing the total to 43 million; Roku reports streaming hours 14.6 billion, ARPU $24.92, up 18% year-over-year.

Roku's stock traded around $165.85 per share in Wednesday's after-hours session. The stock has a 52-week high of $176.55 and a 52-week low of $58.22.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

