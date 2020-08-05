Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Looking Into Macy's Return On Capital Employed

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2020 11:35am   Comments
Share:

Macy's (NYSE: M) reported Q1 sales of $3.02 billion. Earnings fell to a loss of $4.13 billion, resulting in a 1068.54% decrease from last quarter. In Q4, Macy's earned $426.00 million, and total sales reached $8.34 billion.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Macy's’s Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed in a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth in a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share for shareholders in the future. In Q1, Macy's posted an ROCE of -1.53%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Macy's is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

For Macy's, the return on capital employed ratio shows the current amount of assets may not actually be helping the company achieve higher returns, a note many investors will take into account when making long-term financial decisions.

Q1 Earnings Insight

Macy's reported Q1 earnings per share at $-2.03/share, which beat analyst predictions of $-2.57/share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (M)

The Retail Misery Story Likely Continued In Q2; Earnings Ahead
Sycamore Partners Leads Bid To Acquire Bankrupt JCPenney At $1.75B, Proposes Merger With Belks: Report
Retail Pro Breaks Down Early Back-To-School Winners, Losers
Why Macy's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Macy's
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com