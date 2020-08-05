A Look Into Industrials Sector Value Stocks

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company’s future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labeled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the industrials sector that may be worth watching:

ACCO Brands (NYSE: ACCO) - P/E: 7.74 FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) - P/E: 0.69 L.B. Foster (NASDAQ: FSTR) - P/E: 4.08 GrafTech International (NYSE: EAF) - P/E: 2.65 Ryerson Holding (NYSE: RYI) - P/E: 8.46

Most recently, ACCO Brands reported earnings per share at 0.12, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 0.07. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.66%, which has increased by 1.0% from last quarter’s yield of 2.66%.

This quarter, FuelCell Energy experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was -0.2 in Q1 and is now -0.07. FuelCell Energy does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, L.B. Foster experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was -0.18 in Q1 and is now 0.41. The company’s most recent dividend yield sits at 1.57%, which has increased by 0.18% from 1.39% last quarter.

GrafTech International’s earnings per share for Q1 sits at 0.45, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.61. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.51%, which has decreased by 2.57% from 3.08% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, Ryerson Holding experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.41 in Q1 and is now -0.64. Ryerson Holding does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.