Overview Of Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company’s future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labeled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the utilities sector that may be worth watching:

Central Puerto (NYSE: CEPU) - P/E: 3.92 Cia Paranaense De Energia (NYSE: ELP) - P/E: 8.54 NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG) - P/E: 2.16 Pampa Energia (NYSE: PAM) - P/E: 0.04 Enel Americas (NYSE: ENIA) - P/E: 7.78

Central Puerto looks to be undervalued. It possesses an EPS of 0.01, which has not changed since last quarter (Q4). Central Puerto does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Cia Paranaense De Energia’s earnings per share for Q1 sits at 0.42, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.5. Its most recent dividend yield is at 6.26%, which has increased by 4.11% from 2.15% in the previous quarter.

NRG Energy’s earnings per share for Q1 sits at 0.49, whereas in Q4, they were at 1.73. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.55%, which has decreased by 0.4% from last quarter’s yield of 3.95%.

Pampa Energia saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.13 in Q4 to 0.21 now. Pampa Energia does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Enel Americas reported earnings per share at 0.0, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 0.0. The company’s most recent dividend yield sits at 11.07%, which has increased by 9.39% from 1.68% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.