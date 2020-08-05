Recap: Starwood Property Trust Q2 Earnings

Shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) moved higher by 1.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 17.31% over the past year to $0.43, which beat the estimate of $0.42.

Revenue of $265,606,000 declined by 14.65% year over year, which missed the estimate of $289,870,000.

Looking Ahead

Starwood Property Trust hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Starwood Property Trust hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 05, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=140721

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $26.33

52-week low: $7.59

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.49%

Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust Inc is an American real estate investment trust principally engaged in originating, acquiring, and managing commercial mortgage loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities in the U.S. and Europe. The company organizes its activities into Commercial and Residential Lending Segment, Infrastructure Lending Segment, Property Segment and Investing and Servicing Segment. The former acquires and finances first mortgages, or mortgages with primary lien positions. The collateral for these mortgages is mainly office and hospitality properties in the American West and Northeast. Starwood's Investing and Servicing unit primarily generates revenue from the acquisition and sale of commercial mortgage-backed securities.