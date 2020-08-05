Recap: Wendy's Q2 Earnings

Shares of Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) fell 0.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 33.33% year over year to $0.12, which beat the estimate of $0.11.

Revenue of $402,306,000 declined by 7.59% year over year, which missed the estimate of $409,610,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 05, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.irwendys.com%2Fhome%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2396290&sessionid=1&key=C9435DD1A7BD0E2EFB88D45F09E9A7C9®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $24.04

Company's 52-week low was at $6.82

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.26%

Company Description

Wendy's Co is a quick-service restaurant franchisor, operating restaurants under the brand name Wendy's. The company operates in three segments namely Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. Wendy's are known for its hamburger sandwiches in the United States and Canada. Other than sandwiches, their menu also offers chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, Frosty desserts, and kids' meals. Wendy's are also present in various other foreign countries and U.S. territories. Revenues are generated from sales at own restaurants as well as from franchise-related royalties, rents, and fees from Wendy's. The majority of the revenue is generated from Wendy's U.S. segment.