Thomson Reuters: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) rose 1.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 51.72% over the past year to $0.44, which missed the estimate of $0.58.

Revenue of $1,405,000,000 declined by 1.26% from the same period last year, which may not compare to the estimate of $2,950,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $5,965,000,000 and $6,024,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 05, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1279887&tp_key=3b5af43f07

Price Action

52-week high: $82.50

52-week low: $52.23

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.45%

Company Profile

Thomson Reuters is the result of the $17.6 billion megamerger of Canada's Thomson and the United Kingdom's Reuters Group in 2008 and the 2018 carve-out of its finance and risk business, Refinitiv, in which it holds a 45% stake. In 2019, the company agreed to exchange its 45% stake in Refinitiv for a 15% stake in LSE. Since the divestiture, the company is more concentrated on selling its flagship legal data and software, WestLaw, and its tax accounting software, OneSource. In addition, the company does hold a significant investment in the publicly traded Tradeweb, which operates a fixed income exchange.