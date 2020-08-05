Harsco: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC) moved higher by 0.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 38.10% year over year to $0.13, which beat the estimate of ($0.04).

Revenue of $447,281,000 declined by 4.36% year over year, which missed the estimate of $448,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Harsco hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 05, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8iwo9wjv

Technicals

52-week high: $23.61

52-week low: $4.19

Price action over last quarter: Up 84.04%

Company Description

Harsco provides industrial mill services to steel and nonferrous metal producers in more than 30 countries, including the United States. It also supplies gas-control and gas-containment products internationally, scaffolding services to the industrial maintenance and construction markets, and railway maintenance-of-way equipment and services. Harsco's other businesses include providing process equipment, industrial grating, and slag abrasives.