Recap: Genesis Energy Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2020 8:16am   Comments
Shares of Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) fell 9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 335.29% year over year to ($0.40), which missed the estimate of ($0.06).

Revenue of $388,467,000 declined by 38.80% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $484,490,000.

Looking Ahead

Genesis Energy hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Genesis Energy hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 05, 2020

Time: 09:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://engage.vevent.com/index.jsp?eid=4746&seid=142

Price Action

52-week high: $23.65

Company's 52-week low was at $2.58

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.06%

Company Overview

Genesis Energy LP is a US-based limited partnership that focuses on the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. It engages in providing services to crude oil and natural gas producers, and industrial and commercial enterprises. The reportable segments of the company are offshore pipeline transportation, sodium minerals and sulfur services, onshore facilities and transportation, and marine transportation.

 

