Regeneron Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2020 7:24am   Comments
Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) rose 1.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 18.54% year over year to $7.16, which beat the estimate of $5.98.

Revenue of $1,952,000,000 up by 0.93% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,740,000,000.

Guidance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 05, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/eobuvqfq

Price Action

52-week high: $664.64

52-week low: $271.37

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.88%

Company Overview

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals discovers, develops, and commercializes products that fight eye disease, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and inflammation. The company has six marketed products: Eylea, approved for wet age-related macular degeneration and other eye diseases; Praluent for LDL cholesterol lowering; Zaltrap in colorectal cancer; Dupixent in atopic dermatitis, asthma, and nasal polyposis; Libtayo in cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; Arcalyst in CAPS; and Kevzara in rheumatoid arthritis. Regeneron is also developing monoclonal antibodies with Sanofi in immunology and cancer.

 

Earnings News

