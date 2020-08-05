Recap: Humana Q2 Earnings

Shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) moved higher by 1.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 107.60% over the past year to $12.56, which beat the estimate of $10.27.

Revenue of $19,083,000,000 up by 17.47% year over year, which beat the estimate of $18,630,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $18.25 and $18.75.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 05, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hjkb6kut

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $412.70

52-week low: $208.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.64%

Company Overview

Humana is one of the largest private insurance health insurers in the U.S. with a focus on administering Medicare Advantage plans. The firm has built a niche specializing in government-sponsored programs, with nearly all its medical membership stemming from individual and group Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and the military's Tricare program. The firm is also a leader in stand-alone prescription drug plans for seniors enrolled in traditional fee-for-service Medicare. Humana offers employer-based plans primarily for small businesses along with specialty insurance offerings such as dental, vision, and life. Beyond medical insurance, the company provides other healthcare services, including primary-care services and pharmacy benefit management.