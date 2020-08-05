Sempra Energy: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) moved higher by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 50.00% over the past year to $1.65, which beat the estimate of $1.50.

Revenue of $2,526,000,000 rose by 13.27% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,450,000,000.

Outlook

Sempra Energy hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Sempra Energy hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 05, 2020

Time: 12:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/d44298en

Technicals

52-week high: $161.87

Company's 52-week low was at $88.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.64%

Company Description

Sempra Energy serves one of the largest utility customer bases in the United States. It distributes natural gas and electricity in Southern California and owns 80% of Oncor, a transmission and distribution business in Texas. SoCalGas and San Diego Gas & Electric distribute gas to more than 20 million customers, while Oncor serves over 10 million Texas customers. The firm's other affiliates own and operate liquefied natural gas facilities in North America and infrastructure in Mexico.