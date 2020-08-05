Market Overview

Recap: BorgWarner Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2020
Shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 114.00% over the past year to ($0.14), which beat the estimate of ($0.46).

Revenue of $1,426,000,000 decreased by 44.10% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,240,000,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $8,000,000,000 and $8,400,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 05, 2020

Time: 09:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/965/34800

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $46.60

52-week low: $17.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 33.48%

Company Overview

BorgWarner is a Tier I auto-parts supplier that has two operating segments. The engine group makes turbochargers, emissions system components, timing chains, and other items that enhance fuel efficiency and reduce emissions. Engine group products have averaged about 60% of sales. Drivetrain group produces rotating electrical components, power electronics, control modules, transmission components, and four-wheel-drive/all-wheel-drive system components that facilitate the distribution of engine torque to the wheels.

 

