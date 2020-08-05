Ares Management: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 21.88% over the past year to $0.39, which beat the estimate of $0.38.

Revenue of $277,672,000 rose by 12.75% year over year, which missed the estimate of $343,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 05, 2020

Time: 12:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/ares/mediaframe/39056/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $41.88

52-week low: $20.20

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.42%

Company Description

Ares Management Corp is an asset management company based in the United States. It offers investors with investment-related advice and strategies for capital growth. Its business is organized into three business lines, namely Credit Group, Private Equity Group and the Real Estate Group. Its Credit Group manages credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated loans, high yield bonds, multi-asset credit, alternative credit investments, and direct lending. Private Equity Group manages investment strategies categorized as corporate private equity, infrastructure and power, special opportunities, and energy opportunities whereas, Real Estate Group is engaged in managing real estate equity and debt strategies.