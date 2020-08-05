Recap: Nielsen Holdings Q2 Earnings

Shares of Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN) rose 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 22.64% over the past year to $0.41, which beat the estimate of $0.32.

Revenue of $1,496,000,000 decreased by 8.11% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,510,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $1.50 and $1.62.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $6,160,000,000 and $6,160,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 05, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.nielsen.com%2Finvestor-relations%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2393523&sessionid=1&key=69F6B86CC8CD47C05D5242ED161999FF®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $23.30

52-week low: $11.62

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.87%

Company Description

Nielsen Holdings PLC offers marketing and client analytics services to retailers and media companies. The company specialises in two segments: Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data and consumer behaviour analytics information to the consumer packaged goods industry. The Watch segment collects and analyses media usage behaviour data for various forms of media, including television, radio, online, and mobile. The generated analytics are used within the media industry to determine advertising inventory values. Maximum revenue comes from the United States of America region.