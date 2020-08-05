Energizer Holdings: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) wwere unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 35.14% over the past year to $0.50, which missed the estimate of $0.58.

Revenue of $658,000,000 up by 1.67% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $640,270,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.45 and $2.55.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $2,719,005,000 and $2,743,950,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 05, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1192/34852

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $53.84

Company's 52-week low was at $26.60

Price action over last quarter: Up 30.01%

Company Description

Energizer Holdings Inc makes and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. Energizer offers batteries using lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide technologies. These products are sold under the Energizer and Eveready brands, at performance and premium price segments. Roughly half of the firm's revenue is generated in North America, and the rest comes from Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.