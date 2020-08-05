Recap: Parsons Q2 Earnings

Shares of Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 13.95% over the past year to $0.49, which beat the estimate of $0.29.

Revenue of $979,459,000 decreased by 1.04% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $990,420,000.

Looking Ahead

Parsons Corp hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Parsons Corp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 05, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/39g5oi2r

Price Action

52-week high: $45.40

Company's 52-week low was at $24.67

Price action over last quarter: down 5.99%

Company Description

Parsons Corp is a provider of technology-driven solutions in the defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure markets. The business activities of the group are carried out through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment is a high-end services and technology provider to the U.S. government, delivering timely, cost-effective solutions for mission-critical projects, whereas the Critical Infrastructure segment provides integrated design and engineering services for complex physical and digital infrastructure around the globe.