Recap: Fiverr International Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2020 8:10am   Comments
Shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) moved higher by 10% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 152.63% over the past year to $0.10, which beat the estimate of ($0.06).

Revenue of $47,130,000 up by 81.88% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $36,540,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $177,500,000 and $179,500,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 05, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.fiverr.com%2Finvestor-overview%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2402377&sessionid=1&key=A7ED0F1C231C540058D4BA6D8723043A&regTag=&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $105.96

Company's 52-week low was at $17.11

Price action over last quarter: Up 135.28%

Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd is involved in buying and selling digital services in the same fashion as physical goods on an e-commerce platform. It is set out to design a digital marketplace that is built with a comprehensive SKU-like services catalog and a search, finds, and order process that mirrors a typical e-commerce transaction. The service offerings of the company include Graphics and Design, Digital Marketing, Wiring and Translation, and Video and Animation among others.

 

