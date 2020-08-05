Acushnet: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Acushnet Holdings (NYSE:GOLF) rose 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 90.20% year over year to $0.05, which missed the estimate of $0.16.

Revenue of $300,002,000 decreased by 35.10% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $356,320,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Acushnet Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 05, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.acushnetholdingscorp.com%2Finvestors%2Foverview%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2400094&sessionid=1&key=B8BBDF96A9DAB0C84FB342627CBC87BA®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $39.85

Company's 52-week low was at $20.65

Price action over last quarter: Up 39.90%

Company Overview

Acushnet Holdings Corp is a US-based company engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. Its product category includes golf balls, golf shoes, golf clubs, wedges, putters, golf gloves, golf gear and golf wear, of which key revenue is derived from the sales of golf balls and golf gloves. The operating segments of the company are Titleist golf balls, Titleist golf clubs, Titleist golf gear and FootJoy golf wear. The company operates in the United States, EMEA, Japan, Korea and other countries, of which a majority of the revenue is generated from the operations in the United States.