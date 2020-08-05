Norbord: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Norbord (NYSE:OSB) decreased 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 480.00% over the past year to $0.38, which missed the estimate of $1.00.

Revenue of $421,000,000 declined by 5.82% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $532,580,000.

Looking Ahead

Norbord hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 05, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1344145&tp_key=fec86cfcc

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $33.70

52-week low: $8.92

Price action over last quarter: Up 96.59%

Company Profile

Norbord is the largest global producer of oriented strand board, which is used as a structural panel for building applications. The majority of its mills are located throughout the United States, with additional capacity in Northern Europe.