Recap: Enable Midstream Partners Q2 Earnings

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 69.23% over the past year to $0.08, which missed the estimate of $0.13.

Revenue of $515,000,000 decreased by 29.93% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $746,960,000.

Outlook

Enable Midstream Partners hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 05, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.enablemidstream.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2393330&sessionid=1&key=DBB2409ABC0A9DE540B7912D99E0C4DE®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $13.86

52-week low: $1.61

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.80%

Company Description

Enable Midstream Partners LP is a US-based company which owns, operates and develops strategically located natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. The company's emerging production areas in the United States include several shale resource plays and local and regional end-user markets in the United States. The company's assets and operations are organized into two business segments, Gathering and Processing, which provides natural gas gathering, processing and fractionation services and crude oil gathering for its producer customers, and Transportation and Storage, which provides interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage service to natural gas producers, utilities and industrial customers.