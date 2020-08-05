Capri Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 209.47% year over year to ($1.04), which beat the estimate of ($1.08).

Revenue of $451,000,000 decreased by 66.49% year over year, which beat the estimate of $431,860,000.

Guidance

Capri Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Capri Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 05, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.capriholdings.com%2Fevents-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2525665&sessionid=1&key=8173CA28DB7B29DD567F443682E4DD02®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $39.90

52-week low: $5.42

Price action over last quarter: down 8.08%

Company Overview

Michael Kors, Versace, and Jimmy Choo are the brands that comprise Capri Holdings. Capri markets, distributes, and retails upscale accessories and apparel. Michael Kors, Capri's largest and original brand, offers handbags, footwear, and apparel through more than 800 company-owned stores, third-party retailers, and e-commerce. Milan-based Versace (acquired in 2018) is known for its ready-to-wear luxury fashion. Jimmy Choo (acquired in 2017) is best known for women's luxury footwear. John Idol has served as CEO since he was part of a group that acquired Michael Kors in 2003.