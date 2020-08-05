Walker & Dunlop: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) moved higher by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 46.62% over the past year to $1.95, which beat the estimate of $1.09.

Revenue of $252,825,000 up by 26.21% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $196,870,000.

Guidance

Walker & Dunlop hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Walker & Dunlop hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 05, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://walkerdunlop.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_fkdsIuSGT3Wk6qpKiziNsg

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $79.74

52-week low: $24.55

Price action over last quarter: Up 28.76%

Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop Inc is a United States-based commercial real estate finance company. It is principally engaged in originating, selling and servicing a number of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products that are sold under the programs of Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, Ginnie Mae, and the Federal Housing Administration. The company's products consist of first mortgage loans, second trust loans, supplemental financings, construction loans, mezzanine loans, and bridge/interim loans. The company generates majority of total revenue from gains from mortgage banking activities and servicing fees. It conducts business solely in the United States.