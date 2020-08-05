Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Perion Network Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2020 7:26am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) moved higher by 5.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 58.82% year over year to $0.07, which beat the estimate of ($0.09).

Revenue of $60,341,000 declined by 5.07% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $53,600,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 05, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.perion.com/events-ir/

Technicals

52-week high: $9.70

Company's 52-week low was at $3.43

Price action over last quarter: Up 37.95%

Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd is a technology company. It offers online advertising and searching solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers through desktop, mobile and social channels. Its products and services include Undertone, Codefuel, Makemereach and Smilebox. The company earns prime revenue from search fees and online advertising services. It operates in the business segment of High Impact Advertising solutions. Geographically, the group has a business presence in North America, Europe, and Other countries of which a majority of the revenue is derived from North America.

 

Related Articles (PERI)

Earnings Scheduled For August 5, 2020
68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
51 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com