Recap: Perion Network Q2 Earnings

Shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) moved higher by 5.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 58.82% year over year to $0.07, which beat the estimate of ($0.09).

Revenue of $60,341,000 declined by 5.07% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $53,600,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 05, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.perion.com/events-ir/

Technicals

52-week high: $9.70

Company's 52-week low was at $3.43

Price action over last quarter: Up 37.95%

Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd is a technology company. It offers online advertising and searching solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers through desktop, mobile and social channels. Its products and services include Undertone, Codefuel, Makemereach and Smilebox. The company earns prime revenue from search fees and online advertising services. It operates in the business segment of High Impact Advertising solutions. Geographically, the group has a business presence in North America, Europe, and Other countries of which a majority of the revenue is derived from North America.