8 Stocks To Watch For August 5, 2020

Wall Street expects CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $64.23 billion before the opening bell. CVS Health shares gained 1.1% to $65.70 in pre-market trading.

Analysts are expecting Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) to have earned $1.21 per share on revenue of $4.34 billion for the latest quarter. Western Digital will release earnings after the markets close. Western Digital shares gained 0.2% to $44.86 in pre-market trading.

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) reported better-than-expected earnings for its latest quarter, while revenue missed views. The company reported 57.5 million Disney+ paid subscribers as of June 27. The company also announced plans to make "Mulan" available on its streaming video-on-demand service Disney+ on September 4 at a price of$29.99. Disney shares gained 5.1% to $123.29 in the pre-market trading session.

Before the markets open, AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE: ABC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $44.66 billion. AmerisourceBergen shares rose 0.2% to close at $104.70 on Tuesday.

