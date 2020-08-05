8 Stocks To Watch For August 5, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $64.23 billion before the opening bell. CVS Health shares gained 1.1% to $65.70 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts are expecting Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) to have earned $1.21 per share on revenue of $4.34 billion for the latest quarter. Western Digital will release earnings after the markets close. Western Digital shares gained 0.2% to $44.86 in pre-market trading.
- Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) reported better-than-expected earnings for its latest quarter, while revenue missed views. The company reported 57.5 million Disney+ paid subscribers as of June 27. The company also announced plans to make “Mulan” available on its streaming video-on-demand service Disney+ on September 4 at a price of$29.99. Disney shares gained 5.1% to $123.29 in the pre-market trading session.
- Before the markets open, AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE: ABC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $44.66 billion. AmerisourceBergen shares rose 0.2% to close at $104.70 on Tuesday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Analysts expect Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) to report quarterly earnings at $10.27 per share on revenue of $18.63 billion before the opening bell. Humana shares rose 2.1% to $399.37 in pre-market trading.
- Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: MNST) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Tuesday. Monster Beverage shares climbed 3.8% to $81.00 in the pre-market trading session.
- After the closing bell, Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $502.8 million. Zynga shares slipped 0.1% to $10.18 in pre-market trading.
- Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) reported upbeat results for its second quarter and raised its revenue forecast for the year. Activision Blizzard shares slipped 2.2% to $84.51 in the pre-market trading session.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas