Earnings Scheduled For August 5, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• AmerisourceBergen Inc. (NYSE:ABC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $44.66 billion.

• Advanced Energy Indus Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $318.21 million,

• ALLETE Inc. (NYSE:ALE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $290.75 million.

• Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Ares Management Inc. (NYSE:ARES) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $343.00 million.

• Astec Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $228.97 million.

• Athene Holding Inc. (NYSE:ATH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.

• Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Brainstorm Cell Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Blucora Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $186.55 million.

• BG Staffing Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Peabody Energy Inc. (NYSE:BTU) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $620.94 million.

• BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.

• Broadwind Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $48.37 million.

• Camtek Inc. (NASDAQ:CAMT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $37.00 million.

• CDW Inc. (NASDAQ:CDW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $4.36 billion.

• CECO Environmental Inc. (NASDAQ:CECE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $68.40 million.

• Chatham Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CLDT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.76 per share on revenue of $19.54 million.

• Clean Harbors Inc. (NYSE:CLH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $698.86 million.

• Constellation Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Capri Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPRI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.08 per share on revenue of $431.86 million.

• Charles River Inc. (NYSE:CRL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $641.63 million.

• Caesarstone Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $102.55 million.

• CVS Health Inc. (NYSE:CVS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $64.18 billion.

• Donnelley Financial Solns Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $225.62 million.

• NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $369.96 million.

• Deutsche Post Inc. (OTC:DPSGY) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Enable Midstream Partners Inc. (NYSE:ENBL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $746.96 million.

• Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ENR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $640.27 million.

• Embraer Inc. (NYSE:ERJ) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $613.05 million.

• Evogene Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGN) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• EVO Payments Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Evergy Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $212.71 million.

• Cedar Fair Inc. (NYSE:FUN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.12 per share on revenue of $32.91 million.

• Fiverr International Inc. (NYSE:FVRR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $36.54 million.

• Gerdau Inc. (NYSE:GGB) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.

• GasLog Inc. (NYSE:GLOG) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• GasLog Partners Inc. (NYSE:GLOP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $79.40 million.

• Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $80.02 million.

• Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $22.19 million.

• Holly Energy Partners Inc. (NYSE:HEP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $104.98 million.

• Harsco Inc. (NYSE:HSC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $448.00 million.

• Hannover Rueck Inc. (OTC:HVRRY) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• IEC Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:IEC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $45.16 million.

• InMode Inc. (NASDAQ:INMD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $20.22 million.

• Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $148.87 million.

• IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• The Middleby Inc. (NASDAQ:MIDD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $445.87 million.

• Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $27.43 million.

• NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• Nielsen Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NLSN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.

• InspireMD Inc. Common Stock Inc. (AMEX:NSPR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $200.00 thousand.

• Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $912.19 million.

• New York Times Inc. (NYSE:NYT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $386.92 million.

• Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• ODP Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $2.22 billion.

• Orion Energy Sys Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $15.91 million.

• Oasis Midstream Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:OMP) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Oyster Point Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Perion Network Inc. (NASDAQ:PERI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $53.60 million.

• Parsons Corp Inc. (NYSE:PSN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $990.42 million.

• Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.98 per share on revenue of $1.74 billion.

• Reynolds Consumer Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $848.78 million.

• Sharp Inc. (OTC:SHCAY) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Seanergy Maritime Hldgs Inc. (NASDAQ:SHIP) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $313.51 million.

• Stratasys Inc. (NASDAQ:SSYS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $121.74 million.

• SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $293.56 million.

• STORE Capital Inc. (NYSE:STOR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $154.68 million.

• Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $289.87 million.

• Superior Industries Intl Inc. (NYSE:SUP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.46 per share on revenue of $131.62 million.

• TC Pipelines Inc. (NYSE:TCP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $117.22 million.

• Thomson Reuters Inc. (NYSE:TRI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $2.95 billion.

• United Fire Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.22 per share on revenue of $291.79 million.

• Unicharm Inc. (OTC:UNICY) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Veritiv Inc. (NYSE:VRTV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.

• Vistra Inc. (NYSE:VST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $2.81 billion.

• Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $4.04 billion.

• Walker & Dunlop Inc. (NYSE:WD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $196.87 million.

• Wendy's Inc. (NASDAQ:WEN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $409.61 million.

• Gibraltar Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $243.85 million.

• Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.77 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.

• Avista Inc. (NYSE:AVA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $317.72 million.

• Amplify Energy Inc. (NYSE:AMPY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $43.45 million.

• Brookfield Infr Partners Inc. (NYSE:BIP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $919.67 million.

• Chimera Investment Inc. (NYSE:CIM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $108.11 million.

• Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion.

• Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion.

• EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $3.73 million.

• Genesis Energy Inc. (NYSE:GEL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $484.49 million.

• Hudson Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $23.00 million.

• Horizon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HZNP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $326.64 million.

• ITOCHU Inc. (OTC:ITOCY) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc. (NYSE:LL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $220.75 million.

• Perrigo Inc. (NYSE:PRGO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.

• Sampo Inc. (OTC:SAXPY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.

• Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.69 per share on revenue of $342.07 million.

• Sempra Energy Inc. (NYSE:SRE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $2.45 billion.

• Suntory Beverage & Food Inc. (OTC:STBFY) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• TravelCenters Of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $913.02 million.

• Teva Pharmaceutical Indus Inc. (NYSE:TEVA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $3.93 billion.

• Acushnet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOLF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $356.32 million.

• Wolverine World Wide Inc. (NYSE:WWW) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $318.96 million.

• BioDelivery Sciences Intl Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $36.44 million.

• GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $181.70 million.

• Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $10.27 per share on revenue of $18.63 billion.

• Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $532.58 million.

• Vericel Inc. (NASDAQ:VCEL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $18.87 million.

• Honda Motor Co Inc. (NYSE:HMC) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Cellectis Inc. (NASDAQ:CLLS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.74 per share on revenue of $5.01 million.

• NACCO Industries Inc. (NYSE:NC) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Alaska Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $103.34 million.

• ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $31.32 million.

• ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $10.57 million.

• ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.

• Adtran Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $127.92 million.

• American Equity Inv Inc. (NYSE:AEL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $556.98 million.

• American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $75.71 million.

• PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE:AGS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.08 per share on revenue of $11.89 million.

• Acadia Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:AKR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $60.35 million.

• Albemarle Inc. (NYSE:ALB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $709.85 million.

• Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $118.64 million.

• Allied Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $80.74 million.

• American Superconductor Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $18.42 million.

• Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $354.40 million.

• Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $48.56 million.

• Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $54.83 million.

• Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.03 per share on revenue of $1.47 million.

• Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $28.91 million.

• Atmos Energy Inc. (NYSE:ATO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $580.96 million.

• Atomera Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOM) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Air Transport Services Gr Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $367.65 million.

• Atento Inc. (NYSE:ATTO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.27 per share on revenue of $302.07 million.

• AutoWeb Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $17.86 million.

• American Water Works Co Inc. (NYSE:AWK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $940.54 million.

• Axogen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $13.15 million.

• Braskem Inc. (NYSE:BAK) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Barings BDC Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $17.83 million.

• Bain Capital Specialty Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $50.38 million.

• Bright Horizons Family Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $196.73 million.

• Blueknight Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BKEP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $74.70 million.

• BK Technologies Corporation Common Stock Inc. (AMEX:BKTI) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $26.30 million.

• Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $56.06 million.

• B2Gold Corp Common shares (Canada) Inc. (AMEX:BTG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $204.25 million.

• Cabot Microelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $272.10 million.

• Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $198.89 million.

• Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $194.21 million.

• Central Garden & Pet Inc. (NASDAQ:CENT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $724.05 million.

• Central Garden & Pet Inc. (NASDAQ:CENTA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $729.45 million.

• Century Aluminum Inc. (NASDAQ:CENX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $401.80 million.

• CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $9.43 million.

• Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $651.98 million.

• ChampionX Inc. (NYSE:CHX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $222.54 million.

• BanColombia Inc. (NYSE:CIB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

• Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $74.40 million.

• Copa Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $3.55 per share on revenue of $15.20 million.

• Chesapeake Utilities Inc. (NYSE:CPK) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Comstock Res Inc. (NYSE:CRK) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• CSG Systems International Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $222.83 million.

• CenturyLink Inc. (NYSE:CTL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $5.14 billion.

• Cubic Inc. (NYSE:CUB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $376.90 million.

• Carvana Inc. (NYSE:CVNA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• Camping World Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CWH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.

• CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $474.00 million.

• Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• DCP Midstream Inc. (NYSE:DCP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.70 billion.

• 3D Sys Inc. (NYSE:DDD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $117.93 million.

• Diamond Hill Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• DLH Hldgs Inc. (NASDAQ:DLHC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $55.65 million.

• Amdocs Inc. (NASDAQ:DOX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $62.34 million.

• Encore Capital Gr Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.30 per share on revenue of $366.90 million.

• e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $53.68 million.

• EMCORE Inc. (NASDAQ:EMKR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $26.03 million.

• Endo International Inc. (NASDAQ:ENDP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $638.72 million.

• Ensign Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• EPR Props Inc. (NYSE:EPR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $105.98 million.

• Essential Props Realty Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $40.66 million.

• Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $38.92 million.

• Energy Transfer Inc. (NYSE:ET) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $11.26 billion.

• Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $329.95 million.

• Enviva Partners Inc. (NYSE:EVA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $208.70 million.

• eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $284.34 million.

• Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $13.23 million.

• Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $3.32 billion.

• Fitbit Inc. (NYSE:FIT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $189.00 million.

• Falcon Minerals Inc. (NASDAQ:FLMN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $6.71 million.

• Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.65 per share on revenue of $16.34 million.

• FedNat Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:FNHC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.48 per share on revenue of $111.35 million.

• Franco-Nevada Inc. (NYSE:FNV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $170.05 million.

• Fox Factory Hldg Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $154.98 million.

• Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $11.02 million.

• Fiesta Restaurant Gr Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $121.36 million.

• FRP Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Federal Realty Investment Inc. (NYSE:FRT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $212.24 million.

• Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $71.40 million.

• Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $413.23 million.

• Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $32.60 million.

• Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.15 per share on revenue of $18.81 million.

• GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $794.27 million.

• GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Greenlight Capital Re Inc. (NASDAQ:GLRE) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $99.73 million.

• Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $21.90 million.

• Genco Shipping & Trading Inc. (NYSE:GNK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $31.28 million.

• GeoPark Inc. (NYSE:GPRK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $33.40 million.

• G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.83 per share on revenue of $2.25 million.

• Goldfield Corporation (The) Common Stock Inc. (AMEX:GV) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Hamilton Beach Brands Inc. (NYSE:HBB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $138.30 million.

• Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE:HCC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $153.80 million.

• Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $58.25 million.

• Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE:HI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $598.27 million.

• Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Hanger Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $184.06 million.

• Healthcare Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:HR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $122.88 million.

• Hersha Hospitality Inc. (NYSE:HT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.06 per share on revenue of $22.35 million.

• HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $195.42 million.

• Iamgold Inc. (NYSE:IAG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $301.19 million.

• Innovative Industrial Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $24.28 million.

• Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $12.91 million.

• Infinera Inc. (NASDAQ:INFN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $319.24 million.

• Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE:INN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $32.19 million.

• Inseego Inc. (NASDAQ:INSG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $79.77 million.

• ION Geophysical Inc. (NYSE:IO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $29.09 million.

• Innovative Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Invacare Inc. (NYSE:IVC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $209.96 million.

• Jack In The Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $240.36 million.

• OrthoPediatrics Inc. (NASDAQ:KIDS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $11.43 million.

• Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Kite Realty Gr Trust Inc. (NYSE:KRG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $63.22 million.

• Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $125.03 million.

• Quaker Chemical Inc. (NYSE:KWR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $290.40 million.

• Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Gladstone Land Inc. (NASDAQ:LAND) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $12.69 million.

• nLight Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $48.51 million.

• LHC Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $494.11 million.

• Liberty Latin America Inc. (NASDAQ:LILA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $868.42 million.

• Liberty Latin America Inc. (NASDAQ:LILAK) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Lincoln National Inc. (NYSE:LNC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $4.43 billion.

• Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $172.88 million.

• Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.08 per share on revenue of $268.37 million.

• Matson Inc. (NYSE:MATX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $548.52 million.

• Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $560.30 million.

• MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $14.20 million.

• Medifast Inc. (NYSE:MED) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $191.76 million.

• MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $15.08 billion.

• Manulife Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $9.42 billion.

• MISTRAS Group Inc. (NYSE:MG) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $520.00 thousand.

• Magnolia Oil & Gas Inc. (NYSE:MGY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $91.99 million.

• Miller Industries Inc. (NYSE:MLR) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• MannKind Inc. (NASDAQ:MNKD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $14.76 million.

• MorphoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.34 per share on revenue of $14.29 million.

• Monroe Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $14.17 million.

• Marathon Oil Inc. (NYSE:MRO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.60 per share on revenue of $622.91 million.

• Microvision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $540.00 thousand.

• Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE:MWA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $210.54 million.

• Noble Inc. (NYSE:NE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $227.50 million.

• Nephros Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.74 million.

• Newtek Business Services Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $29.96 million.

• New Mountain Finance Inc. (NYSE:NMFC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $68.38 million.

• NMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $97.92 million.

• Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $73.11 million.

• Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $317.37 million.

• Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:NUS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $583.95 million.

• NV5 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $151.31 million.

• Nevro Inc. (NYSE:NVRO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.62 per share on revenue of $37.85 million.

• New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $39.66 million.

• Omega Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:OHI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $247.13 million.

• Olin Inc. (NYSE:OLN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

• OptimizeRx Inc. (NASDAQ:OPRX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $7.97 million.

• Osisko Gold Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $32.82 million.

• Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $17.08 million.

• Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $237.82 million.

• Pan American Silver Inc. (NASDAQ:PAAS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $219.34 million.

• Potbelly Inc. (NASDAQ:PBPB) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $65.14 million.

• PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $252.48 million.

• Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $319.61 million.

• Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• PennantPark Floating Rate Inc. (NASDAQ:PFLT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $25.57 million.

• Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $48.26 million.

• Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.86 per share on revenue of $66.07 million.

• ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $355.46 million.

• Pennant Park Inv Inc. (NASDAQ:PNNT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $25.90 million.

• Primerica Inc. (NYSE:PRI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.08 per share on revenue of $509.95 million.

• Public Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $707.82 million.

• PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.30 per share on revenue of $82.78 million.

• Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $83.48 million.

• Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:QMCO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $72.85 million.

• QuinStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $106.29 million.

• Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $95.28 million.

• QuickLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:QUIK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $2.37 million.

• Ribbon Comms Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $222.48 million.

• Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $604.99 million.

• Everest Re Group Inc. (NYSE:RE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion.

• Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $540.00 thousand.

• Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $117.49 million.

• Red Lion Hotels Inc. (NYSE:RLH) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Regional Management Inc. (NYSE:RM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $86.24 million.

• ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $746.90 million.

• Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $77.80 million.

• RealNetworks Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $312.46 million.

• Rattler Midstream Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $86.52 million.

• Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $145.74 million.

• Star Bulk Carriers Inc. (NASDAQ:SBLK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $101.63 million.

• Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $145.92 million.

• Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $102.71 million.

• Silk Road Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SILK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $9.46 million.

• SiTime Inc. (NASDAQ:SITM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $19.69 million.

• South Jersey Indus Inc. (NYSE:SJI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $267.06 million.

• Tanger Factory Outlet Inc. (NYSE:SKT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $92.14 million.

• Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $12.18 million.

• SMTC Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $96.96 million.

• Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $235.78 million.

• Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $31.18 million.

• SunPower Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $310.05 million.

• Surmodics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $23.75 million.

• Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.72 per share on revenue of $118.78 million.

• SuRo Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:SSSS) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Staar Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:STAA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $35.75 million.

• Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $693.81 million.

• Sunoco Inc. (NYSE:SUN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $2.75 billion.

• Schweitzer-Mauduit Intl Inc. (NYSE:SWM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $260.60 million.

• Synaptics Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $276.02 million.

• Transact Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TACT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $5.08 million.

• Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $156.49 million.

• Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Taseko Mines, Ltd. Common Stock Inc. (AMEX:TGB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $57.77 million.

• Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $2.75 million.

• Tribune Publishing Inc. (NASDAQ:TPCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $174.47 million.

• TriplePoint Venture Gwth Inc. (NYSE:TPVG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $22.14 million.

• Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $702.09 million.

• TransEnterix, Inc. Common Stock Inc. (AMEX:TRXC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $420.00 thousand.

• Tenaris Inc. (NYSE:TS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.

• TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $395.20 million.

• TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $33.79 million.

• Tivity Health Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $225.73 million.

• Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $253.76 million.

• Two Harbors Investment Inc. (NYSE:TWO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $44.49 million.

• Unifi Inc. (NYSE:UFI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $95.20 million.

• Amerco Inc. (NASDAQ:UHAL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $866.50 million.

• United Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UIHC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $193.61 million.

• UMH Properties Inc. (NYSE:UMH) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $35.38 million.

• USD Partners Inc. (NYSE:USDP) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $43.80 million.

• Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $183.53 million.

• Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $61.95 million.

• Voya Finl Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $221.70 million.

• Vivint Solar Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $83.11 million.

• Energous Inc. (NASDAQ:WATT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $100.00 thousand.

• Western Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:WDC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $4.34 billion.

• Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.

• Western Asset Mortgage Inc. (NYSE:WMC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $700.00 thousand.

• Whitestone Inc. (NYSE:WSR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $29.26 million.

• W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $371.24 million.

• Exantas Capital Inc. (NYSE:XAN) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Cimarex Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $306.05 million.

• Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.00 per share on revenue of $540.00 thousand.

• Zix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $52.37 million.

• Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $502.44 million.