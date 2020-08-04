Fox: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) decreased 2.55% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were flat 0.00% year over year to $0.62, which beat the estimate of $0.57.

Revenue of $2,418,000,000 decreased by 3.78% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,400,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Fox hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Fox hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 04, 2020

Time: 05:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/iqm2cb53

Technicals

52-week high: $39.73

52-week low: $19.81

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.59%

Company Description

Fox represents the assets not sold to Disney by the predecessor firm, Twenty First Century Fox. The remaining assets include Fox News, the FOX broadcast network, FS1 and FS2, Fox Business, Big Ten Network, 28 owned and operated local television stations of which 17 are affiliated with the Fox Network, and the Fox Studios lot. The Murdoch family continues to control the successor firm, which represents a large-scale bet on the value of live sports and news in the U.S. market.